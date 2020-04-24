‘Smart, tough and accountable’: Cleveland Browns celebrate first draft pick, look toward second round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “The phones did not go down and the internet did not cut off.”

New Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s ready for the second round the NFL Draft after getting their top choice in Jedrick Wills 10th overall.

Wills is a 320 lb., 6’5″ lineman. He played right tackle for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

He’ll play left tackle for the Browns.

“I am very excited. I know those guys want the same exact thing I do. It is going to do nothing but make us stronger if we all have the same goal in mind, which is to win. I am going to do everything I can to put us in that position,” Wills said.

Although there were a lot of talented tackles available in this year’s draft, Wills was the guy they wanted.

“He was actually the top tackle on our board from the beginning. We were really excited,” said Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

Ultimately, Browns’ top brass had said they would take the best player available when they were on the board.

They say they got the best player and their first choice.

“I liked his makeup. I like his tenacity, his toughness, his intelligence, and then not to mention that he is a scheme fit for our team. Great movement skills. Plays with a nastiness. I think we got a winner, and I think we got the right person. I keep coming back to it and it is the truth: just trying to get some good players in here and some good people, and he fits the bill,” said Stefanski.

DePodesta says Wills has the kind of character they want on the team.

“We have talked a lot about finding players that are smart, tough and accountable, and we felt like he really checked all three of those boxes.”

Rounds 2 and 3 are Friday night, starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s where the Browns picks are with no trades.

Round 2: 41

Round 3: 74, 97 (via Houston)

Round 4: 115

Round 5: N/A

Round 6: 187 (via Cardinals)

Round 7: 244 (via Packers)

FOX 8 Sports will keep you updated on all Browns’ moves.