Slumping Yankees rally from early hole to down Indians 6-3

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez, left, is safe at second base with a double as New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu is late on the tag in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario, left, slides safely into home plate as New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka is late on the tag in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie — and maybe jarred New York from its hitting slump — and sent the Yankees to a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a four-game series.

Batting just .107 when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1) with the score tied 3-3, Odor slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres as the Yankees won for just the second time in eight games.

Kyle Higashioka homered for New York, which came into the series with their worst record to open a season since 1991.