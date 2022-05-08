CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians’ Oscar Mercado is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Adam Cimber relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes’ single and Andrés Giménez’s walk. Mercado, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third, lined a 2-2 offering to center, and Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.