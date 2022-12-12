CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans are disappointed for yet another week after the team fell on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The morning after Sunday’s 23-10 loss, former Browns running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 with his take on the loss.

On coach Kevin Stefanski taking out QB Deshaun Watson and putting in backup QB Jacoby Brissett, he says he has no clue.

“I get what he was doing,” Pruitt said.” But all year, we had that high percentage of success with a quarterback sneak. Why not run it? Why try to fool somebody?”

He said we are in a situation where we can’t lose any more games.

“Too much right now, let’s be realistic, gotta happen that we have no control over for getting into the playoffs,” he said.

He said it’s best to look ahead to another building year.

“What we can do now is start to try to build and find out everything we need to find out in terms of personnel, what we can and can’t do,” he said. “And get ready for next year.”

Several penalties hurt the team as both opponents weren’t putting points on the board for a while.

“Shoot yourself in the foot,” he said. “Neither team was going anything. Then we forced the Bengals to punt the ball at the 3-yard line which is another one of those situations. Let them punt the ball so they get great field positions. Why do you get a penalty trying to block the kick? We aid them and aid them until they score.”

He said what’s disappointing to him is that the Browns have beat the Bengals in the past and even have film on how they did it – ran the football.

“To me, the Browns will not, will not, for whatever reason, they will not commit to the run,” he said. “You got 18 carries, with Deshaun’s carries in there, for 35 yards. That’s not going to get it.”

Looking ahead to Baltimore on Sunday, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might be out with a knee injury along with their backup QB Tyler Huntley may be out with a concussion.

“You would think that would all be an advantage to us but I don’t have a lot of confidence,” he said.

Browns host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage.