**Related Video Above: Two Guardians players win Gold Gloves at the end of last season.

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way baseball star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

FILE – Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Shohei Ohtani is a favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

Shohei Ohtani gets a 10-year/$700M deal with the #Dodgers.



That’s the richest contract this continent has ever seen.



Ohtani will be 39 when that deal ends. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 9, 2023

Ohtani took to social media Saturday to thank Angels fans for their support over the last six years and also show his excitement for joining his new team. .

“To all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” he wrote. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”