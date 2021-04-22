Shaw High School student to announce Browns pick at NFL Draft

(More on community projects associated with the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two Northeast Ohioans will announce picks for the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 NFL Draft next week.

These special picks are part of the NFL’s Draft-a-Thon to raise money and awareness for causes including the digital divide, food insecurity, mental health and health disparities.

Mya Tomato, a senior at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, will announce the Browns first-round pick at No. 26. She’s an athlete, plays the trumpet and will graduate at the top of her class.

“Throughout the pandemic, Mya has done the work in her own community to help bridge the digital divide, leading a team of students who were responsible for the evaluation, preparation, and distribution of computers to students. She also worked with students on how to use them, many of which never owned or used a computer before. Additionally, Mya makes herself available to help others with virtual troubleshooting via video conference and phone calls whenever needed,” the NFL said in a news release on Thursday.

Many of the computers were purchased using a $350,000 donation from the Browns to East Cleveland City Schools as part of the Inspire Change grant initiative.

On the second day of the draft, Lake Catholic High School football coach Marty Gibbons will reveal another Browns selection. He was the 2020 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year