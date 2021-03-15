Shane Bieber talks Tito, proving people wrong and getting fans back at Progressive Field

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) — The Cy Young Award-winning Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber sat down with FOX 8’s Andre Knott to talk all about the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old said he couldn’t wait to have fans back in the stands this year at Progressive Field and that it was great to have manager Terry Francona back with the team.

“It’s going to be special, I think everyone is going to feel welcomed in a sense. Not just the players, but the fans as well,” Bieber said. “Hopefully we can reciprocate that feeling for them. Because last year was a tough year.”

He also said the team is extra motivated this season with people counting them out.

“There’s a lot of people to prove wrong,” he said.

Bieber is pitching the Indians opener in Detroit on April 1.

