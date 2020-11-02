Shane Bieber named finalist for AL Cy Young award

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 31: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.

The other two finalists are Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bieber, 25, was already considered a favorite for the Cy Young. He was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

He was also the unanimous pick for Baseball Digest’s Major League Pitcher of the Year.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: