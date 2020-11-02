Shane Bieber named finalist for AL Cy Young award

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.
The other two finalists are Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bieber, 25, was already considered a favorite for the Cy Young. He was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
He was also the unanimous pick for Baseball Digest’s Major League Pitcher of the Year.
