Shane Bieber eager to talk new contract with Indians as new season approaches

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber would like to talk about a new contract with the Indians. They aren’t in the same kind of rush as the Cy Young Award winner.

After reporting to training camp, Bieber said he would be open to discussing a long-term deal with the club and hoped they did, too.

The Indians have signed top players to extensions in the past and it’s possible they’ll discuss one with the 25-year-old right-hander.

Team president Chris Antonetti said the team will have more financial flexibility after some guaranteed contracts expire this season. Bieber led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts in 2020.