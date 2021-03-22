Sexton scores 36, Cavs hand Raptors eighth straight loss

Toronto Raptors’ OG Anunoby (3) dunks on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 116-105.

They handed the Raptors their eighth straight loss.

Dean Wade scored 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 points and six assists for Cleveland, which had dropped five of its previous six.

Sexton’s 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers their largest lead at 97-75 early in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet paced Toronto with 23 points and Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell each had 18 points.

The Raptors have lost eight in a row for the first time since Jan. 10-22, 2012.