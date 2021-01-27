Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons are 1-7 road.