Severe weather expected in Northeast Ohio postpones high school football game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio high school football game has been postponed after strong storms have been predicted to roll in Friday evening.

Some storms could be severe with strong winds and hail with the biggest threat from 4 until 6 p.m. in the west of our viewing area and from 6 until 9 p.m. in the eastern areas.

Highland schools in Medina says their game against the Aurora Greenmen is canceled because of the weather forecast.

Due to this evening's predicted weather forecast for strong storms, the Highland football game vs. Aurora is cancelled and rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 16. Kick Off time is 7 p.m. at the Highland Stadium. Ticket sales, parking procedur…https://t.co/bYAMkT68L5 — Highland Schools (@HighlandSchools) October 15, 2021

Take two for the Hornets-Aurora game is postponed until tomorrow, Saturday, October 16. Kick-off time is 7 p.m. at the Highland Stadium.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com for more updates on other delays or cancellations.