Seven straight losses for Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored a season-high 30 points in his first start of the season, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Cleveland 128-111, sending the Cavaliers to their seventh straight loss.

Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

He added a season-high 10 assists and made all eight of his free throws with the Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Collin Sexton led the short-handed Cavs with 22 points.

The Clippers have won three in a row and seven of 10.

Marcus Morris scored a season-best 23 points for Los Angeles.