Seven straight losses for Cleveland Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored a season-high 30 points in his first start of the season, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Cleveland 128-111, sending the Cavaliers to their seventh straight loss.
Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.
He added a season-high 10 assists and made all eight of his free throws with the Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Collin Sexton led the short-handed Cavs with 22 points.
The Clippers have won three in a row and seven of 10.
Marcus Morris scored a season-best 23 points for Los Angeles.