CLEVELAND (WJW)– Seven members of the Cleveland Guardians coaching staff are in Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.

On Wednesday, the club announced manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19. Hours later, the matchup between the Guardians and White Sox in Chicago was postponed for further COVID-19 testing and contract tracing.

The following are in protocols:

Manager Terry Francona

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale

Hitting coach Chris Valaika

Assistant pitching coach Joe Torres

First base coach Sandy Alomar

Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh

Major League hitting analyst Justin Toole

Carl Wills will serve as acting manager for the Guardians’ three-game series this weekend in Minneapolis.

“(Wills) will be supported by other individuals throughout the organization until the members of our coaching staff are able to rejoin the team,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.