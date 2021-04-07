Setting the stage: Construction continues on NFL Draft Main Stage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Stage construction continues ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

The NFL Draft Main Stage is located next to FirstEnergy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center with Lake Erie serving as the backdrop. It’s where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks.

(FOX 8 photo)

Wednesday morning, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission David Gilbert and Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Dino Bernacchi will give members of the media an up-close look.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m.