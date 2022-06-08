CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Semien homered twice and tied a Texas franchise record for hits in a doubleheader as the Rangers hit four homers in a 6-3 win over Cleveland Guardians to earn a split.

Behind starter Cal Quantrill, Cleveland won the opener 6-3 to briefly reach .500 for the first time since May 14. Semien homered three times in the two games and finished 7-for-8, raising his average from .196 to .221.



Semien has six homers in his last 11 games after going 43 without one. The Rangers teed off in the second game on Guardians rookie Kirk McCarty, who made his first major league start.