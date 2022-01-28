See the uniforms for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA unveiled the uniforms for the upcoming All-Star Game in Cleveland on Friday.

The league said the designs recognize the city of Cleveland and celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

“Deeply connected to grassroots basketball communities, Jordan Brand designed uniforms that connect the characteristics of the city of Cleveland to cultures all over the world. The uniform’s typography is inspired by the architecture of the city’s bridges and gives homage to classic All-Star uniforms of the late ’80s and early ’90s. The colors are drawn from the silver, prismatic shine of a diamond against the blue and red of the NBA logo in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season. The blue also speaks to the prominence of Lake Erie, and the red is a variation on the fiery strength and resilience of Cleveland,” the league said in a news release Friday morning.

The Rising Starts jerseys are in four colorways to fit with the new four-team, tournament format.

The Converse uniforms for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were created by young designers through community groups in Boston and Los Angeles.

The Jordan Brand uniforms for NBA All-Star 2022 are on sale at Nike.com, NBAStore.com and select retailers.