AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The dome atop the Pro Football Hall of Fame and its sides are now lit in red, white and blue, in support of Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills family, a spokesperson said.

The 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and collapsed on the field.

(Courtesy of Tiffany Poloschan)

(Courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame)

Hamlin was resuscitated twice, his uncle told CNN. His family said Tuesday evening he remained in critical condition, reported FOX 8 sister station WDTN.

The exact cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has not been released.

A Cleveland Clinic doctor told FOX 8 that the hit may have caused a rare and often fatal heart dysfunction known as commotio cordis, caused by an impact to the chest at a specific point in the heart’s rhythm.