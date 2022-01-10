See the Cleveland Browns 2022 season opponents

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns opponents for the 2022 season are set.
The Browns finished this season 8-9 after beating the Bengals in the finale, 21-16, on Sunday.
Next season, they will obviously play their AFC North rivals twice each. They will also face nine teams they did not play during the 2021 season.
Here are the Browns 2022 opponents:
Home:
- Ravens
- Bengals
- Chargers
- Patriots
- Saints
- Jets
- Steelers
- Buccaneers
Away
- Falcons
- Ravens
- Bills
- Panthers
- Bengals
- Texans
- Dolphins
- Steelers
- Washington