See the Cleveland Browns 2022 season opponents

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns opponents for the 2022 season are set.

The Browns finished this season 8-9 after beating the Bengals in the finale, 21-16, on Sunday.

Next season, they will obviously play their AFC North rivals twice each. They will also face nine teams they did not play during the 2021 season.

Here are the Browns 2022 opponents:

Home:

  • Ravens
  • Bengals
  • Chargers
  • Patriots
  • Saints
  • Jets
  • Steelers
  • Buccaneers

Away

  • Falcons
  • Ravens
  • Bills
  • Panthers
  • Bengals
  • Texans
  • Dolphins
  • Steelers
  • Washington

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral