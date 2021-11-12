Scores, highlights for week 3 of high school football playoffs

(WJW) – This is week 3 of the high school football playoffs and although Friday Night Touchdown does not air tonight, we will have crews covering 11 playoff games with coverage during FOX 8 News 10pm. Here are just a few of the matchups to look out for.

Find the latest scores here

Brunswick will play host to a Division 1, Region 1 semifinal game as St. Ignatius takes on Medina. These two teams have some history in the regional semifinals. They met last year in the same round with Medina winning 33-26 at Byers Field. Medina has rolled through their postseason schedule, outscoring their opponents 99-14.

In the other half of the Division 1, Region 1 bracket, Canton McKinley will travel to Byers Field to take on St. Ed’s. This will mark the third time these two teams have met. It’s the first time since 2017.

Canton McKinley has won five of their last six games and for the first time since 2009 has won two games in the playoffs. The Eagles have won the last two matchups.

Division 2, Region 6 will feature a regular-season re-match as Olmsted Falls and Avon travel to Strongsville to see who is moving on. The Eagles won the regular-season match-up 41-29 and have won 8 in a row, but the Bulldogs have won five straight since that loss to Avon in week 7. The Eagles ran wild against the Bulldogs back in October and that will be the key for Olmsted Falls if they want to move on to the regional finals.

In Division 2, Region 5, it will be a battle of the Knights tonight when Akron Hoban takes on Nordonia in Ravenna. Akron Hoban has won six of their last 7 games, and Nordonia has won 7 of their last 8 games. Both teams are giving up an average of 17 points this season on defense. The winner will face the winner of the Walsh Jesuit, Benedictine game. Both teams have already beaten the top-seeded Bengals in the regular season.

In Division 3, Region 10, a pair of rivals square off for the second time this season as Holy Name takes on Padua. These two teams met back in week 1, with the Green Wave shutting out the Bruins 20-0 thanks to a defense that sacked Padua three times. The Bruins are riding a little momentum into tonight’s game having won 9 of their last 10 games.

Join us tonight during the news at 10 p.m. We will continue to bring the best high school playoff coverage anywhere.