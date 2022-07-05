DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop had two singles to close out a six-hit day, Eric Haase had his sixth home run and Tyler Alexander pitched three-plus scoreless innings of relief to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 win in the second game for a sweep of the day-night doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.

Schoop, who entered the day hitting .191, had four singles in four at-bats in a 4-1 Tigers win in the opener. Tigers starter Alex Faedo was pulled for right hip soreness in the top of the fourth and Alexander (2-3) took over.

Schoop had an RBI single and Victor Reyes a run-scoring grounder to tie it 3-3 in the fourth. Riley Greene’s RBI infield single in the sixth put the Tigers ahead and Haase homered in the seventh.