Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Zach Plesac #34 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 03, 2021 in Toronto, Canada

Credit: Getty Images

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2.

Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019.

The Korean left-hander didn’t disappoint the crowd of 14,270, retiring the first six batters in order and striking out eight.

The Blue Jays have won five of six games since moving back north of the border.

