Rosario 5 hits, HRs inside and out of park, Indians beat KC

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario celebrates his inside-the-park home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Rosario hit two home runs in the Indian’s 7-2 win. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer, and a drive over the fence, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

Rosario had the first five-RBI game of his career and matched a career-high in hits.

He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.

Zach Plesac pitched a two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven without a walk allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral