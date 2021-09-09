Rookie Ryan shines as Twins hold Indians to 1 hit in 3-0 win

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Ryan retired the first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save.

Rosario was the only baserunner for Cleveland, which has been no-hit twice and held without a hit in a seven-inning game this season.

