Rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on Browns Reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been put on the Cleveland Browns’ Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

We have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5spjI5tNKQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2021

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had reported for training camp in Berea yesterday with the other rookies on the team.

When unvaccinated NFL players test positive for COVID-19, they are required to isolate for 10 days. Vaccinated players who test positive but exhibit no symptoms, however, can return after two negative tests taken 24-hours apart, the NFL said in a recent memo.

“It’s a glorious feeling,” JOK said about the Browns drafted him earlier this year. “I’m so glad that the coaches gave me an opportunity for me to show where I’m supposed to be.”

No other information regarding the decision has been released yet. FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.