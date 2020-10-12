CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Safety Ronnie Harrison snagged a pass from Phillip Rivers and took it home for a Cleveland Browns touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Colts.
It not only helped the Browns win but also gets you free french fries.
Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game, you can get a small curly fry for free at a participating Arby’s.
All you have to do is mention the interception.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
- Ronnie Harrison’s interception in Browns game will get you free Arby’s fries
- ‘Gonna fight this’: The Wanted singer Tom Parker reveals terminal brain tumor diagnosis
- Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds dies at 77
- Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips