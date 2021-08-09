Rocky Colavito statue set to be unveiled in Little Italy Tuesday

**Related Video Above: Groundbreaking on the Rocky Colavito statue earlier this year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The beloved Cleveland Indians player Rocky Colavito is getting a permeant place in Little Italy, with a statue reveal of the Italian baseball legend scheduled for Tuesday.

The unveiling is taking place at Tony Brush Park, 12002 Mayfield Road, at 1:30 p.m., with multiple people from the Indians organization expected to attend.

Colavito played for the Cleveland baseball team twice, once from 1955 to 1959 and again from 1965 to 1967. The six-time All-Star also was a broadcaster with FOX 8 for the 1972 season.

Rocky Colavito, infielder for the Cleveland Indians, is pictured in March 1957. (AP Photo)

Rocky Colavito, outfielder for the Cleveland Indians, is pictured in April 1966. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 10: Cleveland Indians hall of famer Rocky Colavito throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Progressive Field on August 10, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“This project is going to bring added recognition to a well-deserved ballplayer whose impact on Cleveland went far beyond the playing field,” Matt Gambatese, Chairman of the Rocky Colavito Statue Committee, said in a statement earlier this year.

The clay statue was created by sculptor David Deming who also crafted area statues of Larry Doby, Lou Boudreau and Frank Robinson. Nearly $200,000 was raised by the Rocky Colavito Statue Committee to make the work a reality.

Colavito would have been 88 years old on Tuesday.