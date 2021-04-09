Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario watches his infield grounder that drove in a run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch.

Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth off Michael Fulmer to make it 4-0.

Cleveland Indians’ Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum out at second base during the third inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. JaCoby Jones was out at first base for the double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac tosses the ball to first base for the out on Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Derek Holland during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Plesac didn’t allow a run on three singles while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Tigers.

Wilson Ramos homered in the eighth for the Tigers.