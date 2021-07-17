Reyes’ homer highlights Indians’ win over A’s

Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 17, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Quantrill pitched five innings to win his second straight. Austin Hedges added two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games.

Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 17, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Reyes crushed an 0-1 pitch from J.B. Wendelken high over the center field fence in the eighth. The ball traveled an estimated 437 feet into an open window of a luxury suite where a handful of fans were sitting.

It’s the fourth home run by the Indians cleanup hitter since coming off the Injured List on July 2.