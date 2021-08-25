Reyes’ 451-foot homer leads Indians past Rangers 7-2

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes looks up after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes headlined Cleveland’s outburst of four solo home runs with a 451-blast into the left-field bleachers and the Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Reyes’ homer off Wes Benjamin in the seventh landed about two-thirds of the way up the bleachers and capped a big night for Cleveland’s offense.

Yu Chang, Óscar Mercado and Austin Hedges also homered off left-hander Jake Latz, who gave up three home runs in his major league debut.  

Latz replaced right-hander Dane Dunning, who became the sixth Rangers player to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

