Retired Marine breaks planking world record at age 62

CHICAGO (WJW) — A former US Marine and DEA Supervisory Special Agent broke the planking world record this week.

According to Guinness World Records, George Hood, 62, broke the men’s record for longest time in the plank position.

He held the planking position for 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

Hood was the planking title-holder until 2016 when Mao Weidong from China broke his initial record. Hood told Guinness World Records he was “determined to take back his title.”

Hood did approximately 2,100 hours of planking to prepare for this record attempt. He underwent several training camps and fitness routines that included doing 674,000 sit-ups, 270,000 push-ups and a practice planking attempt in which he lasted 10 hours and 10 minutes in 2018.

After the Guinness World Records adjudicator, Philip Robertson, confirmed that Hood had broken the record, he announced that he will be retiring from plank record attempts.

However, he didn’t leave the crowd empty-handed. Hood concluded the event by doing 75 push-ups after his 8-hour plank session.

Could this mean a push-up record attempt is on the horizon?

Here are some photos from the event, courtesy of Josef Holic Photography.

