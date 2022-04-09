(WJW) — Following the news that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died early Saturday morning, fellow football players have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Haskins, a former standout at Ohio State University, had recently posted photos on his Instagram account showing off his time in Florida. Some athletes left messages on one of the pictures where he’s posing in front of beautiful, blue water.

“Crazy. Rip my brother,” said Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

“RIP brotha,” Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson said.

“We gonna miss you bro” wrote Will Parks, who plays for the Jets.

Other players tweeted out their thoughts on the tragic loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

“RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones. Love yours while they’re here,” said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins. Prayers out to his family 🙏🏾 He always had a smile on his face and that’s how I’ll remember him,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Keep waking up, hoping this isn’t real,” wrote Parris Campbell, a fellow Ohio State player (from Akron) who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

Florida Highway Patrol told FOX 8 news that Haskins had been out walking on a “limited access facility, highway, for unknown reasons” when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. when trying to cross a part of an interstate in in Broward County, Florida.

Throughout the day, other groups remembered and honored the player including the Steelers, Ohio State University and the NFL.

Haskins leaves behind a wife. He was 24 years old.