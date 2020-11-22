Reports: Tristan Thompson signs with Boston Celtics

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to pass against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Tristan Thompson is reportedly signing with a team that is not the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The center, who helped win Cleveland a championship in 2016, is headed to the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Hayne and the Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported. The deal is reportedly worth $19 million and is a two-year contract.

Thompson was with the Cavs for nine seasons.

Vardon also reported that the Celtics offered Tristan more money than the Cavs this year.

