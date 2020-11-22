(WJW) — Tristan Thompson is reportedly signing with a team that is not the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The center, who helped win Cleveland a championship in 2016, is headed to the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Hayne and the Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported. The deal is reportedly worth $19 million and is a two-year contract.
Thompson was with the Cavs for nine seasons.
Vardon also reported that the Celtics offered Tristan more money than the Cavs this year.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Reports: Tristan Thompson signs with Boston Celtics
- Cleveland bars and restaurants already feeling strain under new coronavirus orders
- Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
- Couple uses Rubik’s Cubes to make artwork of famous faces
- ‘We want to keep having fans’: Baker Mayfield reminds people to wear masks to Browns games