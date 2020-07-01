1  of  3
Breaking News
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Reports: NFL cuts down 2020 preseason schedule, Browns will only play games 2 and 3

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL preseason is officially being cut down from four games to two, according to Pro Football Talk.

The news outlet reports that the plan has been rumored and expected for a while.

Week One and Week Four have been canceled for all teams.

In turn, the Cleveland Browns will no longer play the Chicago Bears as scheduled on Aug. 15 or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3. They will still play the Packers and Vikings.

Pro Football Talk said the decision was made to help limit the amount of people traveling for games and to give coaches more time for practice.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral