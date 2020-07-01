Reports: NFL cuts down 2020 preseason schedule, Browns will only play games 2 and 3

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL preseason is officially being cut down from four games to two, according to Pro Football Talk.

The news outlet reports that the plan has been rumored and expected for a while.

Week One and Week Four have been canceled for all teams.

In turn, the Cleveland Browns will no longer play the Chicago Bears as scheduled on Aug. 15 or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3. They will still play the Packers and Vikings.

Pro Football Talk said the decision was made to help limit the amount of people traveling for games and to give coaches more time for practice.