Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers and coach John Beilein may part ways

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 11: Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers works the sidelines against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 11, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein have talked about the possibility of him stepping down.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

According to ESPN, league sources report a decision will be made early this week, as Beilein is expected to meet with Cavaliers GM Koby Altman.

The Cavaliers are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with just 14 wins.

They fall only behind the Golden State Warriors as worst in the NBA this season.

The ESPN report says Beilein is unhappy and has struggled with his transition to the NBA.

He signed a 5-year deal to leave Michigan in May of 2019.

The Cavs said he was the “best fit” for the franchise at the time, stating they wanted him to build the foundation “to be successful and competitive year in and year out.”

In early January, Beilein issued an apology for using the word “thugs” referring to his players.

ESPN reports his deteriorating relationship with the team is another factor in a possible change.