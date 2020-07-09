Reports: Big Ten moving to conference-only football schedule

1  of  2
Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Big Ten will move to a conference-only schedule for football this fall, multiple reports said. An official announcement is expected on Thursday, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

The news comes as the sports community, from professionals to rec leagues, continues to try to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN reported the conference-only schedule will be for all fall sports, not just football. School presidents and athletic directors are in favor of this option, a source told ESPN.

Staying in conference would eliminate some long-distance travel. It would also give schools more time for COVID-19 testing.

The Big Ten Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to start their season in Columbus against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 5. Then OSU is slated to travel to Oregon to face the Ducks on Sept. 12 before hosting Buffalo on Sept. 19. Those first three matchups would need to be canceled.

