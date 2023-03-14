CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is preparing to take over the broadcasts of several teams’ games, including the Cleveland Guardians, as their regional sports network heads toward bankruptcy, according to the New York Post and Sports Business Journal.

The reports say Diamond Sports, which operates under the name “Bally Sports,” is expected to file bankruptcy on March 17.

Bally Sports is then expected to use the bankruptcy proceedings to reject the contracts of four teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, the reports say.

These teams cost Bally Sports millions more than they were making in cable subscriptions and ad revenue.

The New York Post says MLB will take over the local broadcasts and stream them for free on their MLB app in local markets while they negotiate with their cable companies for lower contracts.

Right now, fans can pay to watch out-of-market games through the MLB app, but have never been able to stream Guardians games from Cleveland.