Minnesota Twins right fielder Eddie Rosario (20) catches a fly ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Outfielder Eddie Rosario is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Indians, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand reports.

Free-agent OF Eddie Rosario and the Indians are closing in on a deal, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 30, 2021

Rosario spent his entire six-year career with the Minnesota Twins. He was non-tendered by the team in December after being placed on outright waivers.

Rosario made 57 game appearances during the 2020 season. He had 13 home runs and a 42 RBI.