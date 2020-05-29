Report: NBA sets target return date of July 31

Generic view of a Spalding NBA basketball dropping into the hoop during the FIBA European Basketball Championship on 25 June 1989 at the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

NEW YORK (WJW) — National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver has set a target date for the league to resume playing, according to Sports Illustrated. The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver reportedly announced the target date of July 31 Friday afternoon.

The NBA has selected Walt Disney World in Orlando as their desired location for the return, however that has not yet been finalized.

The league is currently in the process of determining how many teams will be involved in the season once they can resume playing.

League officials reportedly discussed four scenarios during their meeting with the NBA Board of Governors on Friday.

This included a scenario in which 30 teams return with a 72-game regular season and a play-in tournament is implemented. However, Sports Illustrated says this seems to be the most unlikely of the suggested scenarios.

The other proposed scenarios include the top-8 teams from each conference heading straight to the playoffs, 20 teams playing into the playoffs with a group play, and a 22-team format in which there would be regular-season games to determine the final seeds for a play-in tournament.

