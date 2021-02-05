Report: LeBron James not in favor of NBA holding 2021 All-Star game during pandemic

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena on February 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WJW) — LeBron James says he’s not in favor of the NBA holding the All-Star Game this year, according to FOX Sports.

James reportedly voiced his opinion on the matter during a video conference after Thursday’s Lakers-Nuggets game.

He said he has “zero energy and zero excitement” about the game.

The news outlet also reports that the Lakers player doesn’t “even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game” during a global pandemic.

James will reportedly attend the game if he is selected to play, however, he is not enthusiastic about it.

The 2021 NBA All-Star is scheduled for Sunday, February 14.