Report: Kareem Hunt signs 2-year contract extension with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kareem Hunt has reportedly signed a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns organization.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said that the extension is for 2 years and worth $13.25 million. He is reportedly guaranteed $8.5 million with the new deal.

The #Browns are giving RB Kareem Hunt a 2-year, $13.25M extension, source said. Cleveland keeps him for 3 years, Hunt gets paid. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

In an Instagram post the 25-year-old running back said that he was “honored” to continue playing next to his “Dawg brothers” for the foreseeable future after signing the contract. He also addressed fans saying that he plans to continue to work hard and help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland.

You can read the whole post below:

