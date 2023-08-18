[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of Jadeveon Clowney signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2021.]

(WJW) — The former Cleveland Browns defensive end released earlier this year on a sour note is now headed to the Baltimore Ravens, Sports Illustrated reported.

Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to Friday reports. The move was first reported by ESPN.

Clowney came to Cleveland in 2021 and played two seasons. He racked up nine sacks in his first season, but just two last year, according to Sports Illustrated.

His time in Cleveland ended at odds.

Clowney was sent home from a January practice after criticizing the organization and coaches and claiming defensive end Myles Garrett was being given preferential treatment, the Associated Press reported.

$10M for a guy on wrong side of 30,📉 stats (regardless of who’s at fault) & injury history. Andrew Berry has cap issues to figure out, but not being Clowney back now just got easier. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) January 6, 2023

“This is our team,” Garrett said, according to AP. “He’s my brother. He’s my teammate and I wish we could have talked about this man-to-man and to us as coaches as well. Could have sat us all down and had just a conversation and that would’ve probably been the way I would’ve handled it.

“But hindsight is 20/20. He’s feeling a lot of emotion towards what has been a season of ups and downs and there’s no perfect way to handle things. But I wish he would’ve handled a little bit differently.”

Clowney ended the season on inactive status and was released the following March, Around the NFL reported.