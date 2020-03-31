Report: ESPN moving up release of Michael Jordan documentary to April

(WJW) — ESPN is moving up the release of its highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary from June to April, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported.

Breaking news: ESPN is moving up its much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, The Post has learned.https://t.co/OmzHmsbXO1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 31, 2020

The 10-part documentary called “The Last Dance” will now debut on Sunday, April 19, Marchand reported.

The official announcement was expected to be made Tuesday morning on ABC. ABC and ESPN are owned by Disney.

Fans have been calling on ESPN to move up the release of the documentary since the coronavirus outbreak halted all sports.

The documentary focuses on Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls back in 1997-98.