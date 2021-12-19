Report: Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A report says the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.
Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources tell ESPN the NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The team struggled to have the league’s minimum eight players available to play now that five players have test positive this morning.
Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.