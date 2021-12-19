Report: Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A report says the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources tell ESPN the NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The team struggled to have the league’s minimum eight players available to play now that five players have test positive this morning.

Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.

