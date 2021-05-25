Report: Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, others also sent home

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns sent a player home today from on-field work after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Athletic’s Lindsay Jones reported.

The positive test also reportedly affected other players who were in close contact with that person, Jones said, and they too were sent home.

According to current NFL protocol, any players who aren’t fully vaccinated but who are exposed to the virus are required to quarantine.

The Browns are currently in Phase 3 of their offseason training, which means virtual meetings and some on-field action for limited players. Practices and meetings will continue to evolve during the offseason as NFL coronavirus protocols change.

At this time NFL players are not required to get vaccinated.

The Browns season kicks off in Kansas City on Sept. 12.