Report: Browns, Nick Chubb agree to contract extension

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Reports say Browns RB Nick Chubb is here to stay in Cleveland for another 3 years.

Ian Rapoport tweeted the announcement, saying the contract extension is worth $36.6 million – per sources.

The #Browns and RB Nick Chubb have an agreement in principle on a 3-year contract extension worth $36.6M, per sources. $20M fully guaranteed. A huge deal for the bell cow in Cleveland. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2021

Browns players reacted to the report.

QB Baker Mayfield seems to be pleased with it, tweeting NICHOLAS JAMAL CHUBB!!!!! – in all caps!

NICHOLAS JAMAL CHUBB!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) July 31, 2021

Defensive End Myles Garrett’s tweet is bringing the heat. Looks like he’s pumped for the season!

CHUBB!!! Let’s goooo🔥🔥 — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 31, 2021

Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years; he rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal under contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round from Georgia in 2018.

Chubb will be a free agent again at age 29.