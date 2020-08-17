Report: At least one Indians player says they’ll opt out of season if Clevinger, Plesac remain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fallout from Cleveland Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac’s decision to go against coronavirus protocol while in Chicago earlier this month continues.

In a team meeting on Friday, some players reportedly expressed that they would choose to opt out of the season if the pair remained, sources told ESPN, including pitcher Oliver Perez.

The pitchers’ apologies after the incident also reportedly rubbed some teammates the wrong way.

In the team meeting that led to Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac's demotion, a veteran threatened to opt out if they remained with the Indians. Inside the fallout — and potentially huge service-time implications — of Cleveland's decision.



News at ESPN: https://t.co/4oeUX985mU — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 17, 2020

However, others in the team meeting reportedly said they forgave Clevinger and Plesac and were ready to move on from the incident.

Currently, the two (who tested negative for COVID-19) are optioned to an alternate training site for at least 10 days, after being reinstated. These demotions could lead to “significant financial implications,” ESPN reported, if the two remain away from the team.

Trust is the No. 1 thing the two pitchers will have to work to rebuild if they stay with the team, sources told ESPN.

Although the Indians did sweep the Detroit Tigers this weekend, removing the two talented players from the pitching staff could make winning more challenging down the line.

