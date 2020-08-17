CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fallout from Cleveland Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac’s decision to go against coronavirus protocol while in Chicago earlier this month continues.
In a team meeting on Friday, some players reportedly expressed that they would choose to opt out of the season if the pair remained, sources told ESPN, including pitcher Oliver Perez.
The pitchers’ apologies after the incident also reportedly rubbed some teammates the wrong way.
However, others in the team meeting reportedly said they forgave Clevinger and Plesac and were ready to move on from the incident.
Currently, the two (who tested negative for COVID-19) are optioned to an alternate training site for at least 10 days, after being reinstated. These demotions could lead to “significant financial implications,” ESPN reported, if the two remain away from the team.
Trust is the No. 1 thing the two pitchers will have to work to rebuild if they stay with the team, sources told ESPN.
Although the Indians did sweep the Detroit Tigers this weekend, removing the two talented players from the pitching staff could make winning more challenging down the line.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- WATCH: Democrats to open a new kind of convention
- Willoughby police: Man smashed dealership windows, stole car before crash
- Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
- Report: At least one Indians player says they’ll opt out of season if Clevinger, Plesac remain
- Death Valley just recorded the hottest temperature on Earth