Reds beat Indians 10-3 in first game of Ohio series

**Relive the 2021 Indians home opener in the related video above.**

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

Jeff Hoffman gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third.

Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, left, defends the plate as Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang bats during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. The Reds won 10-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio. Seven of the Reds starters scored in the third. Eugenio Suárez doubled down the third base line to drive in two, and Votto followed with his shot off the top of the left field wall.

The teams meet up again today at 4:10 p.m.