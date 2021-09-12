Ready to battle: Browns to take on Chiefs in season opener

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after passing for a touchdown to KhaDarel Hodge #12 against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

The last time these two teams met, the Chiefs won 22-17, lead by two touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They would later punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, where they would fall the the Buccaneers.

Cleveland finished last season with an 11-5 record and its first playoff win since Jan. 1, 1995.

“Last year, we knew the season did not end the way we wanted it to, but we still did some things really well. We managed to make it to that game. Now to have the opportunity to go back there in their environment with fans, we know it is going to be just as tough as a battle for us. We are putting the final touches on things, preparing and expecting nothing less than a good game,” said wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns come into the matchup with added experience and a reworked defense poised to keep the dynamic offense of Kansas City in check.

“You have to be really disciplined every single play. They have weapons. A lot of teams have weapons, but they have unique weapons. Tyreek (Hill) is probably the fastest guy in the league, and (Travis) Kelce is the best tight end in the league,” said safety John Johnson III.

The game kicks off from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m.