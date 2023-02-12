GLENDALE, Ariz. (WJW/AP) — The Super Bowl is here and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off.

The game finally kicked off after 6:40 p.m., with the Eagles quickly marching down the field and taking the early lead 7-0.

#Eagles made that drive look real easy, they dominated the line of scrimmage and marched right down the field for the games first TD. #SuperBowlLVII — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 12, 2023

Of course, the Chiefs didn’t let that score sit too long, moving the score to 7-7 just as 7 p.m. hit.

#Chiefs respond with their own drive, march right down the field, Mahomes to Kelce for the #Chiefs first TD, game tied at 7 with 6:57 to play in the first quarter. #Defenseisoptional #SuperBowlLVII — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 13, 2023

***

For the first time, young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other in the Super Bowl.

AP NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City against the MVP runner-up, Jalen Hurts. The significance isn’t lost on Mahomes.

“I think about it a lot,” Mahomes said prior to the game. “The quarterbacks that came before me — Shack Harris, Doug Williams — that laid the foundation for me to be in this position. It goes across all sports. If you think about Jackie Robinson and the people who broke the color barrier in baseball, I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for them.

Arryn Siposs is active for the Philadelphia Eagles and will handle punting duties against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siposs went on injured reserve after injuring an ankle against the Giants in December. He was activated after the Eagles beat the 49ers for the NFC championship, raising expectations that he would play in the big game.

Brett Kern had been punting for the Eagles. He was inactive for the Super Bowl.

The other inactive players for Philadelphia: quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson and wide receiver Greg Ward.

Inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive ends Josh Kaindoh and Malik Herring, tight end Blake Bell and offensive linemen Austin Reiter and Darian Kinnard.

Cleveland Heights siblings are also playing each other on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons, while brother Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years.

“Cool scenario to be in, you know?” Travis Kelce said. “My mom can’t lose.”

Donna Kelce said on Thursday before the “NFL Honors” show that she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done.